Tadipatri Municipality Surveys Ex-MLA Pedda Reddy’s House Over Encroachment Allegations

ANANTAPUR: Tadipatri municipal authorities have reportedly initiated action against the residence of former MLA and YSRC leader K. Pedda Reddy, alleging that his house was built on municipal land. A municipal team carried out a survey on Saturday to measure the property, following complaints that portions of municipal land had been encroached upon.

Pedda Reddy has already been denied entry into Tadipatri town for the past year despite obtaining court permission, owing to heightened tensions and past election-related violence in the area. Political rivalry between Pedda Reddy and Telugu Desam leader and municipal chairman J.C. Prabhakar Reddy has kept the situation sensitive, with local police often placed in challenging positions whenever issues arise in the town.

Sources said the municipal authorities, accompanied by staff, took measurements of the premises and surrounding portions reportedly under Pedda Reddy’s control, citing encroachment complaints from local residents and political opponents. Municipal chairman J.C. Prabhakar Reddy has insisted on strict action against any encroachments, including possible demolition if violations are confirmed.

YSRC leaders have blamed the Telugu Desam for targeting Pedda Reddy through these actions. Municipal officials, however, maintained that the survey was a routine exercise carried out after receiving a formal complaint and that further steps would depend on the survey’s findings.