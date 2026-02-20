Tadipatri Municipality, Arjas Steel Sign MoU for Reuse of Treated WasteWater

ANANTAPUR: Tadipatri Municipality on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Arjas Steel Private Limited for the utilisation of recycled wastewater from the Municipal Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) for industrial purposes, marking a step towards sustainable urban infrastructure.

The Bhoomi Pooja ceremony for the project was held in the presence of public representatives, municipal officials and senior executives of Arjas Steel, signalling the commencement of the STP recycled wastewater utilisation initiative.

The project aims to ensure scientific treatment and effective reuse of municipal wastewater, improve sanitation and public health standards, prevent environmental pollution and promote water conservation, while supporting sustainable urban and industrial development.

Tadipatri municipal chairman J. C. Prabhakar Reddy described the STP as a key initiative for the town, stating that it would enhance sanitation standards and ensure systematic wastewater management. Tadipatri MLA J. C. Asmith Reddy underlined the role of public–private partnerships in civic development and appreciated Arjas Steel for using treated wastewater, thereby reducing dependence on freshwater resources and generating revenue for the municipality.

Municipal commissioner Shivarama Krishna said the project would deliver long-term environmental and governance benefits and contribute to sustainable growth within municipal limits. Arjas Steel Chief Operating Officer Jayaprakash Raj said the company was committed to responsible industrial practices and environmental stewardship through the project.