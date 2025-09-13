Tadipatri Goes Tense Once Again Over Notice to Pedda Reddy

Anantapur: Tadipatri has gone tense once again after municipal authorities served notices of encroaching 10 cents of land to 10 households in survey numbers 639, 640, and 641 of the town, including the residence of former MLA and YSRC leader Kethireddy Pedda Reddy.

Municipal authorities handed over the notice to YSRC leader’s maid on Friday morning.

Soon after coming to know about it, Pedda Reddy immediately left for Tadipatri. However, police intercepted him at Putlur, saying he can enter the town only after 3 p.m.

In the meantime, police posted additional forces at the YSRC leader’s house, as also the residence of Pedda Reddy’s political rival and municipal chairman J.C. Prabhakar Reddy.

There is speculation about what could unfold in the aftermath of the encroachment notices.