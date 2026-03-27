Tadipatri: Accused Attacks Police During Reconstruction, Shot In the Legs

Anantapur: An accused involved in a murder case was shot in both legs after he attacked the police with beer bottles during a crime scene reconstruction procedure on Friday morning, at Tadipatri in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

The accused, named Sarvesh Kumar, was involved in the murder of a 7-year-old boy, Hemchandra, from Kona Uppalapadu village in Yadiki Mandal, who was said to be the accused's cousin. While conducting the scene reconstruction at the site, the police questioned the accused regarding the manner in which he had murdered the boy, and suddenly, the accused attacked the police officers using an old beer bottle, which he found nearby.

Despite repeated warnings from the police, the accused refused to cease his assault; consequently, the police initially fired warning shots into the air. However, the accused didn't stop, and acting in self-defense, the police subsequently fired at the accused. He collapsed after sustaining bullet wounds to both of his legs. In the attack, Peddavaduguru Circle Inspector (CI) Boya Rama Subbayya and another constable, Venkatesh, sustained injuries in the attack.

The police have shifted the accused and the injured police to the Tadipatri Government Hospital for medical treatment.