Tachyon Fest: School Students to Experience Campus Life at IIT Tirupati

Tirupati:Students from Classes VI to X would get an opportunity to experience campus life at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Tirupati’s Yerpedu campus during Tachyon 2026, the institute’s annual technical and research fest on Saturday and Sunday.

The aim is to introduce school-level students to the academic environment of an IIT at an early stage.



As part of the event on March 8, students would be familiarised with the learning methods followed at the institute through a series of interactive and hands-on activities.



Participants would be introduced to areas such as robotics, line follower robots, hands-on robot building, drones and technology quizzes. Hackathons, technical competitions and demonstrations are also planned to encourage students to explore technology and innovation.



They would also be taken on a tour of the 580-acre campus, including laboratories, classrooms and the sports complex.



The two-day fest, organised by the technical affairs council of IIT Tirupati, will bring together undergraduate and postgraduate students to demonstrate innovative ideas in domains such as artificial intelligence, robotics, programming and engineering design.

Competitions planned include Code Clash, a competitive programming contest, and Capture the Flag, an ethical hacking competition.

An astrophotography workshop will also be conducted by astrophotographer Virender Singh. Through project exhibitions and technical challenges, the fest aims to connect classroom learning with real-world applications and provide students an opportunity to present their work before faculty experts and industry professionals.

The inaugural session of the fest would be attended by Bayya Yegnanarayana, professor and INSA senior scientist, known for his contributions to digital signal processing, speech technology and artificial intelligence.

A former professor and head of the department of Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Madras, he has played a key role in advancing research in speech and neural network technologies in India.





