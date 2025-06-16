Switzerland’s Innovative Time Bank to Start in NTR District

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr. G. Lakshmisha has called upon the community to show compassion and respect towards the elderly, who are “bridges to generations and architects of the future.”

Speaking on the occasion of International World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) held on Sunday at Vijayawada, he highlighted the need for recognising the invaluable wealth of experience that senior citizens possess.

Dr Lakshmisha emphasized the importance of cultivating a culture that honours the rights of older adults by focusing efforts at both the division and district levels. “We are working tirelessly to ensure that the complaints of our senior citizens are addressed promptly,” he stated. Noting that the way society treats the elderly will reflect how future generations will treat us, he urged everyone to engage with empathy and consideration.

The collector explained that a vibrant India and Swarnandhra Pradesh can only be realised when senior citizens are healthy, prosperous, and joyful. He announced that an innovative "Time Bank" programme, similar to models used in Switzerland, will soon be implemented in NTR district. This initiative will allow seniors to earn credits by offering services, which they can redeem in the future when they need assistance.

Dr. Lakshmisha discussed plans for interactive sessions between senior citizens and younger generations, particularly in nuclear family settings, to foster understanding and impart valuable life lessons. “The small lessons imparted by our elders are often the biggest teachings of life,” he remarked.

The Collector announced that monthly special grievance redressal sessions would be conducted for elder issues, and also advocated for the practice of simple yoga postures to maintain health.

Mothukuri Venkateshwara Rao of the State Council of Senior Citizens highlighted the state government’s commitment to providing a monthly pension of ₹4,000 to ensure financial security for the elderly.

Dr. B. Keerthi, president of the Vasavya Mahila Mandali, expressed the necessity of fostering bonds between generations through shared experiences. She emphasized that youth can learn valuable life lessons from senior citizens, which can lead to meaningful changes in society.

Those who attended the programme included DRO M. Lakshminarasimham and NTR District Senior Citizens Welfare Association president Vemuru Babu Rao.