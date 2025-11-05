Swift Response by Anakapalle Railway Team Helps Woman Deliver Onboard

Vishakhapatnam: A woman travelling on the Prashanti Express (Train No. 18464, SBC–Bhubaneswar) gave birth to a baby boy onboard early on Tuesday morning, thanks to the swift response of railway staff and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at Anakapalle station.

Railway officials received an urgent message at 9.30 a.m. from the Deputy Station Superintendent, Anakapalle, reporting that a passenger in coach S4, berth number 64, had gone into labour and required immediate medical assistance.

The train arrived at Anakapalle at 10.09 a.m., where RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector P. Venkati Babu, station staff, and licensed woman porter B. Laxmi responded promptly. The passenger, identified as Sunita Chatar, a resident of West Singhbhum district, Jharkhand, had already delivered a healthy baby boy with the help of her husband and two women Travelling Ticket Examiners onboard.

Her husband told officials that the couple had boarded the train at Dhone, and that she began experiencing labour pains around 7.30 a.m., eventually delivering the baby before reaching Anakapalle.

An ambulance was arranged immediately, and both mother and newborn were shifted to the Government Hospital, Anakapalle, where doctors confirmed that both were in stable condition.

Railway authorities commended the timely coordination between the onboard staff, RPF personnel, and station workers, which ensured safe delivery and medical care for the mother and child.