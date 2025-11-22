Swift Rescue: Six Cattle Herders Saved from Surging Penna River in Atmakur

Nellore: A dramatic late-night rescue operation unfolded on Saturday in Atmakur mandal, where six cattle grazers from Apparavupalem were saved from being swept away in the Penna River.

A police team, led by Atmakur circle inspector G. Gangadhar, supported by fire department personnel, rushed to the spot after receiving distress calls from the stranded herders.

The group had entered the river early in the morning to graze their cattle but was caught off guard by a sudden rise in water flow while returning. Trapped on a small mound in the middle of the river, they shouted for help as the water continued to swell.

Rescue teams braved the currents and successfully brought all six to safety, including two women. Police said that one of the victims, G. Chennaiah, narrowly escaped being washed away he was found clinging to a bundle of grass to stay afloat when help arrived.

Those rescued were identified as G. Chennaiah, 43, N. Penchalamma, 34, G. Kavitha, 32, A. Srinivasulu, 45, P. Venkataramanaiah, 48, and Shek Kalesha, 50, all residents of Apparaopalem. The cattle were also safely guided across the waterlogged area.

Expressing deep gratitude, the victims thanked the police and fire personnel for their timely intervention.

The CI noted that the quick coordination between teams helped avert a potential tragedy.



