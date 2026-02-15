Sweeping Reforms Planned In Public Health Care

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would present Andhra Pradesh’s real-time governance model and its measurable outcomes to IT legend Bill Gates during his visit to Amaravati on Monday.

Naidu, his Cabinet colleagues and senior officials would interact with the visiting US delegation on expanding collaboration across key sectors.

Founder-chair of the Gates Foundation, Gates, would arrive at the state Secretariat at 10 am and visit the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) Centre to examine the use of cutting-edge technology in public administration.

Naidu would make a presentation on reforms aimed at achieving the goals of Swarnandhra Vision-2047, covering sectors like public health, agriculture, education and digital governance. He would outline flagship initiatives such as the MedTech hub, expansion of diagnostic services and the Sanjeevani project, being implemented in collaboration with the Gates Foundation.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan and IT minister N. Lokesh would join the discussions focusing on strengthening partnerships in healthcare delivery, education and sustainable agriculture. The delegation would later visit a farm near Undavalli to examine AI- and drone-assisted farming practices promoted by the state.

Meanwhile, the Amaravati development corporation has undertaken extensive beautification works across nearly 10km of key stretches, including the Krishna river karakatta, Seed Axis Road (E-3 Phase 1 and 2) and the N-9 road leading to the Secretariat.

Acting on the directions of ADC chairperson and managing director Lakshmi Parthasarathy, officials carried out large-scale cleaning, landscaping and painting of road dividers, while VIP routes were washed using water tankers.

Ornamental plants such as fan palms, bougainvillea, clusia rosea and areca palms were planted to enhance the capital’s aesthetic appeal.

The engineering and greenery wings worked late into Sunday night, reflecting the state’s resolve to showcase Amaravati as a modern, well-maintained capital during the high-profile visit.