Swasth Nari Medical Camps for Women in Andhra Pradesh from September 17

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh government is organising fortnight-long special medical camps for women from September 17 to October 2 under the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan throughout the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially launch the programme at Indore in Madhya Pradesh. AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav will launch the abhiyan in Visakhapatnam.

The union Health and Family Welfare ministry has asked all state governments to launch the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan in their respective states. Accordingly, AP government is making arrangements to organise the medical camps and health awareness programmes at 10,032 health and wellness centres, 1,144 primary health centres, 560 urban health centres, 175 community health centres and in other government hospitals.

Specialist doctors in gynaecology, paediatrics, ophthalmology, dermatology, psychiatry, ENT, dental and other fields will set up kiosks at the medical camps. They will conduct a series of medical tests like haemoglobin, blood pressure, blood sugar, cancer and tuberculosis. They will also take up vaccination of children. Women will be informed about the importance of a nutritious diet. In the tribal areas, Adivasi will be screened for sickle cell anaemia and cards will be issued to them for regular treatment.

AP Health commissioner G. Veerapandian held a video conference with health officials of various districts on Thursday and issued a series of instructions on how to organise the medical camps and take up online registration of patients.

The commissioner asked officials to invite private hospitals also to participate in the programme.