Swarnandhra-2047 Task Force Appointed for Industrial Development

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has formed the Swarnandhra-2047 task force for industrial development with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu as its chairman. Secretary to the government for industries and commerce, N. Yuvaraj, issued GOMS-93 to this effect on Tuesday.

The order cited the evolving needs of investors, climate change practitioners and the necessity to create employment opportunities for the indigenous workforce. It noted that the state has unveiled the AP integrated clean energy policy 4.0, the AP MSME and entrepreneurship policy 4.0, the AP food processing policy 4.0, the AP electronics manufacturing policy 4.0, the AP industrial parks policy 4.0.

The aim, the order said, is to establish a supportive ecosystem that fosters economic value while encouraging responsible actions towards climate goals and human safety.

The order said the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has submitted proposal for constitution of a task force on economic development for Swarna Andhra Pradesh @ 2047, to identify the growth avenues and infrastructure gaps, assess the capital requirements, evaluate the existing policy framework and suggest policy and regulatory reforms to transform the state into Swarna Andhra Pradesh by 2047.

The task force has been formed with the chief minister as its chairman, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran as co-chairman and other members that include CII director general Chandrajit Banerjee, Apollo Hospitals vice chairperson Preetha Reddy, Suchitra Ella, Prof Raj Reddy, Satish Reddy, GMR Group chairman GM Rao, chief secretary Vijay Anand, L&T chairman Subrahmanyan and TVS Motors chairman Srinivasan.

It would prepare a long-term, strategic roadmap to transform AP into a leading industrial hub by the year 2047. It would prepare a blueprint for the state’s economic growth and development. It would hold meetings and have interactions with industry leaders, government functionaries and subject experts to prepare the framework report.

The endeavour is to identify the economic growth avenues for AP, identify infrastructure gaps, assess the capital requirements, evaluate the existing policy framework and suggest policy and regulatory reforms to transform the state into Swarna Andhra Pradesh by 2047, the order said.