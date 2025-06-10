Swarnandhra-2047: CM Launches Vision Action Plan Units for All 175 Assembly Segments

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has launched the ‘Vision Action Plan Units’ from the Secretariat here on Monday, one each for all 175 assembly segments across 26 districts to realise the goal of Swarnandhra-2047.

Addressing the MPs, MLAs, district collectors and senior officials in online video mode, the chief minister said these units would work for realising the action plans set up for the respective district and assembly segment as part of attempts at realising Swarnandhra in the broader perspective.

He explained that each unit would be having a team of nine members. The MLA would be the president for the constituency action plan unit while the constituency special officer would be the executive vice president. The concerned MLC from local bodies, municipality/nagar panchayat chairperson, RDO/sub collector, municipal commissioners, tahsildars and MPDOs would be its members while the MPDO working at the constituency headquarters would serve as its convener.

Each unit would have nine officers. These include the MLA, a district nodal officer, an academician, a young professional and five staff members from Gram Sachivalayams and Ward Sachivalayams.

The CM stated: “Within a year after assuming power, we could formulate a vision for developing the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi could come up with Viksit Bharat-2047 to mark completion of 100 years of Independent India. Alongside, we in AP have come up with the ‘Swarnandhra-2047 Vision.”

Sounding confident that India would grab the third place from the existing fourth among the world’s largest economies in the coming two years, the CM noted that Indians were earning the highest per capita income globally. Nearly 30 per cent of them were from Telugu states, he said, and underscored the importance of the economic power of Telugus to realise the goal of developing AP as Swarnandhra Pradesh.

Naidu listed 10 objectives from Swarnandhra-2047 like establishment of a poverty less society, generation of employment, skill training for development of human resources, water security, use of technology in farming, developing logistics of international standards, efficient usage of energy resources, quality branding of products, Swachh Andhra, Deeptech and so on.

The CM promised to bring all government services under WhatsApp governance through the Mana Mitra programme in two months. At present, over 400 services are being provided under this head. The departments like planning, general administration, information technology, electronics and communications (ITE and C), the real time governance society, the village/ward sachivalayam, finance, chief minister’s office and information and public relations would monitor and implement the vision, he said.

Naidu said a five-year road map for all 26 districts had been prepared. It would be a matter of importance to plan the kind of development that should be carried out in the next four years so that they would ensue all districts in the state developed equally.

Maintaining that the state government would focus more on the service sector, he said the government was setting up MSME parks in every assembly segment. “We are going to set up Ratan Tata hubs in Amaravati,” he said, and promised efforts to adopt 15 lakh Bangaru Kutumbalu by August 15 as part of the Zero Poverty-P4 programme.

The CM called for development of 10 sectors on a priority basis. These include agriculture; dairy, fisheries and horticulture; industries, commerce and logistics; services and IT; health and medical facilities; education and skill development; environment and protection of natural resources; basic amenities-roads, irrigation projects and houses; urban and rural development, and administrative efficiency and digital governance.

He said, “We are bringing the systems back on track. Out of the 93 centrally sponsored schemes initiated under the previous rule, we successfully revived 78. We were able to win the confidence of investors and are taking the central help to mobilise funds and implement several welfare and developmental schemes.”

Naidu thanked Civil Aviation Minister Ramamohan Naidu for his participation in the programme and for his commitment to adopt 10 Bangaru Kutumbalu under the P4 programme.