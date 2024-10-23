 Top
Swarna Rathotsavam Celebrated in Srisailam

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
23 Oct 2024 3:50 PM GMT
Swarna Rathotsavam Celebrated in Srisailam
Kurnool: In honour of Arudra Nakshatram, the Swarna Rathotsava Seva was conducted for Sri Swamy and Ammavaru at Srisailam on Wednesday, beginning with Ekadasha Rudrabhishekam, Annabhishekam, and special pujas in the morning. Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy and Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy contributed the golden chariot to the temple, which was used for special pujas for Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy and Bhramaramba Ammavaru.

The Rathotsavam commenced at 7:30 AM, progressing from the Temple Mahadwaram through the four Mada Streets. Devasthanam in-charge Executive Officer E. Chandrasekhara Reddy, along with priests, Vedic scholars, and devotees, took part in the event.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy srisailam temple E. Chandrasekhara Reddy 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

