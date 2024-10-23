Swarna Rathotsavam Celebrated in Srisailam

Kurnool: In honour of Arudra Nakshatram, the Swarna Rathotsava Seva was conducted for Sri Swamy and Ammavaru at Srisailam on Wednesday, beginning with Ekadasha Rudrabhishekam, Annabhishekam, and special pujas in the morning. Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy and Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy contributed the golden chariot to the temple, which was used for special pujas for Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy and Bhramaramba Ammavaru.

The Rathotsavam commenced at 7:30 AM, progressing from the Temple Mahadwaram through the four Mada Streets. Devasthanam in-charge Executive Officer E. Chandrasekhara Reddy, along with priests, Vedic scholars, and devotees, took part in the event.