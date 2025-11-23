Swarna Ratham Procession To Mark Baba's Birth Centenary Celebrations

PUTTAPARTHI: Celebrations marking the birth centenary of Sri Satya Sai Baba, styled as the Swarna Rathotsavam, was marked with the chanting of the Vedas by renowned percussion maestro Shivamani and others at the Sathya Sai Hill View Stadium in Puttaparthi on Sunday.

Reflecting India’s spirit of unity in diversity, disciples from various states and countries participated in the grand procession, each offering their unique cultural tributes and paying obeisance to Sri Sathya Sai Baba. These groups from within the country and abroad made special presentations symbolizing their love and devotion to the Lord.

The celebrations were marked by a majestic convergence of the three wings of spiritual practice — the Vedam wing, Nagara Sankeerthana wing, and Bhajan wing — representing the essence of Vedic chanting, devotional singing and collective spiritual harmony.

Rituals of Jyoti Meditation and Vahini Sudhamrutha added a deeply contemplative dimension to the divine offering.

The education wing showcased the values-based training of Bal Vikas children, while the service wing highlighted its noble initiatives such as Narayana Seva, Prema Tharu and Skill Development projects. Prasanthi Security Sevadals, fondly referred to by Bhagawan as “Maa’s children in multi-colours,” silently ensured order and safety with dedication.

The national disaster response and management contingents also took part, along with vibrant offerings from the Sri Sathya Sai educational campuses — the Anantapur campus with resounding Vedam and Nadaswaram and the primary school’s charming Bagpiper Band.

In a culmination of these devout processions, Baba’s Swarna Ratham (golden chariot) emerged. The atmosphere reverberated with the soulful live rendition of Kadilinidi Kadilini Swarna Ratham, sung by the renowned vocalist Manu, with the legendary Shivamani adding rhythmic magnificence on the drums.

Meanwhile, Puttaparthi was full with huge crowds of devotees from nearby areas of Rayalaseema, who could not enter the packed stadium. Security was tight as a series of VVIP convoys was moving from the airport etc enroute to the stadium. The police blocked the route at Ganesh Circle, about 2km from the stadium.