Swarna Pushparchana with 108 gold Sampangi flowers offered at Simhachalam

Visakhapatnam: The Swarna Pushparchana ritual was conducted at the Simhachalam temple, where 108 gold Sampangi flowers were offered to the deity, Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha. V. Trinadha Rao, the temple's management officer, reported that the ritual was carried out by temple staff under the guidance of Vedic scholars, adhering to traditional customs. The ceremony featured Vedic mantras chanted by the temple's scholars and saw active participation from a large number of devotees. The priests performed the Suprabhata Seva to awaken the deity early in the morning and conducted the morning pujas in the traditional manner. In the temple's Kalyana Mandapam, Sri Govinda Raju Swami, along with Sri Devi and Bhu Devi, was honored with 108 gold Sampangi flowers during the Swarna Pushparchana. Devotees were deeply engaged in these auspicious services.