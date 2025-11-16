Swarna Nidadavolu Vision To Be Achieved By 2047, Says Durgesh

KAKINADA: Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh called upon the people of Nidadavolu to join hands in realising the vision of “Swarna Nidadavolu” by 2047, transforming the town through comprehensive development. He flagged off a 5K run organised as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Nidadavolu Municipality, which was established 60 years ago and will mark its jubilee on November 26, 27 and 28.

Durgesh said the celebrations would see participation from all sections of society, including traders, students, academicians, philanthropists, spiritual leaders, political representatives, volunteers and ministers. He urged the public to cooperate with the municipal administration to make the event a success. He added that several development programmes were already underway to shape Nidadavolu into a “Marvellous Town”.

The 5K run started at the “I Love Nidadavolu” park, proceeded to S.V.R.K. Government Degree College and returned to the park via Ganesh Centre. Municipal chairman Bhupathi Adinarayana, Jana Sena town president Ranga Ramesh, TD president Juvvala Rambabu and others participated.