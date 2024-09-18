Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign Launched

Vijayawada:Swachh Andhra Corporation MD Gandham Chandrudu along with Swachhata Vijayawada brand ambassador Dr G. Samaram, VMC commissioner H.M. Dhyanchandra and Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswar Rao inaugurated the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign at Makineni Basava Punnaiah Stadium in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Gandham Chandrudu said the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign has been undertaken based on the ‘Swabhava Swachhata, Samskara Swachhata’ theme. The cleanliness campaign which will be conducted for a fortnight from September 17 to October 2 commemorates Gandhi Jayanti.

Chandrudu said the campaign would be conducted simultaneously in all 123 local bodies and appealed to the youth to actively participate in the campaign and make it a grand success. VMC commissioner Dhyanchandra urged the citizens to participate in the campaign and maintain cleanliness in their homes and surrounding areas. He said the Swachh Bharat Mission launched in 2014 has completed a decade and the VMC has achieved third, fifth and sixth ranks at the Swachh Survekshan rankings over the years and attributed the achievement to the cooperation of the denizens and sought their cooperation for the success of the new cleanliness campaign and secure first rank for Vijayawada city in the country. Students, NGOs and people in large numbers participated in the programme and took an oath to keep their surroundings clean. Further, saplings were planted at the stadium premises and took out a rally to raise awareness about cleanliness among the public.

