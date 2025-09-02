Swachh Sundar Mantralayam Drive Held At Mutt

Kurnool: A massive cleanliness drive, Swachh Sundar Mantralayam, was organised at the Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt on Sunday under the guidance of Peethadhipathi Sri Subudhendra Teertha Swamiji.

Former Karnataka Minister Aravind Limbavali and MLA Manjula Limbavali led about 1,500 devotees from Mahadevapura constituency, Bengaluru. The volunteers cleaned the temple premises, Madhva Corridor, main roads and the Tungabhadra riverbank.

The leaders said the service activity was aimed at keeping the pilgrimage centre neat and welcoming for devotees. Bengaluru city mandala president Sridhar Reddy, Gramanthara mandala president Pillappa and other local leaders also participated.