Swachh Andhra Team Studies Waste Management Models in Karnataka

Vijayawada:A high-level delegation from Swachh Andhra Corporation, led by its chairman Kommareddy Pattabhiram, toured Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka on Wednesday to study advanced models of plastic waste and faecal sludge management.

The visit is part of Andhra Pradesh’s mission to become a dump yard-free state.

The AP team visited material recovery facilities and faecal sludge treatment plants (FSTP) in Yedapadavu and Ujire gram panchayats of Dakshina Kannada district.

The visit is to understand best operational practices that could be replicated in Andhra Pradesh. The government plans to set up plastic waste management units in all 175 assembly constituencies.

Speaking to media after the visit, Pattabhiram said the Andhra Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, is determined to make waste segregation and processing a daily routine in all municipalities and corporations.

“We intend to implement a similar plan for plastic waste using the best models we have studied in Karnataka,” he said.

Pattabhiram stressed that heaps of garbage and accumulated plastic in villages pose serious environmental challenges. The upcoming plastic waste management units in rural areas, he said, will focus on scientific disposal and recycling to eliminate roadside dumps and clogging drains.

He underlined that Swachh Andhra movement has gained strong public support following the Chief Minister’s call for a cleaner and greener state.

“We have successfully cleared 85 lakh tonnes of legacy waste left behind by the previous government. These new initiatives will take our cleanliness and environmental goals a step further,” Pattabhiram asserted.