SVU staff caught in political crossfire

Tirupati: Dozens of contractual staff at Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) find themselves embroiled in a political tug-of-war between the current Telugu Desam-led (TD) government and the previous YSR Congress (YSRC) administration.





The newly elected government has initiated a sweeping review of appointments made during the YSRC’s tenure, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the futures of many university employees.

The controversy erupted when it came to light that 14 temporary staff members were hastily appointed just two days before the 2024 election notification. This move raised questions about the propriety of these last-minute hirings and drew the attention of the Election Commission, sparking an investigation into the timing and nature of these appointments.





The then municipal commissioner and Tirupati Assembly constituency election returning officer, demanded written explanations from the university's vice chancellor and registrar regarding these eleventh-hour appointments.

Both officials were required to provide in-person responses to justify their actions.



The scope of the review extends far beyond this initial group. Over the past five years, approximately 114 additional temporary staff were reportedly hired across various departments, many of whom now face uncertainty.





The scrutiny also encompasses academic positions, with allegations surfacing of improper appointments in teaching roles, including claims of bribery to secure positions.





"We've been working for the past three years, believing our positions would eventually become permanent. Now, we're facing unemployment due to political changes beyond our control. It's devastating for our families who depend on these jobs”, said a contract employee in the administrative department.





Last week, orders were issued to suspend the services of the 14 temporary employees appointed just before the election notification. Sources suggest that more terminations are likely to follow, with up to 64 appointments reportedly under review.





"Many of us made significant financial sacrifices to secure these positions, hoping for a stable future. The sudden review has left us in limbo. We're caught between political parties, with our livelihoods at stake”, said another affected employee.



