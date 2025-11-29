SVU PG Admissions Continue Their Downward Trend In 2025 Too

TIRUPATI: Sri Venkateswara University (SVU), Tirupati, is witnessing another difficult year, with counselling for postgraduate admissions closing well below expectations.

Of the 2,314 seats offered this year, only about 939 have been filled across the first two rounds of counselling. The figure is lower than last year’s 978 admissions. University officials say their concern is the continuing downward trend, rather than the year-to-year difference.

The decline has been visible across several departments. Senior faculty members warn that if the situation persists, the university could face financial pressure. They point out that students are increasingly opting for courses that clearly offer job prospects. However, many of SVU’s postgraduate programmes have not kept pace with the current academic and industry requirements.

One major shift affecting enrolments is the move from university-level admissions to the state-wide PG CET. This has eaten into SVU’s traditional catchment area, making it harder for the university to draw students who earlier preferred to stay within the region.

Vice chancellor Prof. Tata Narasinga Rao maintains that the fall in admissions at SVU mirrors a nationwide trend, as students across the country are increasingly choosing job-oriented programmes over traditional postgraduate degrees.

The VC said SVU has begun updating course structures and adding new elective options to make the university’s programmes more relevant. He said the process will take time, but expressed hope that admissions will begin to recover within the next two to three years. “We are working to strengthen academics and faculty to improve the university’s profile and rankings”, he underlined.

The decline in admissions is not limited to regular programmes. The Directorate of Distance Education (DDE), which earlier enrolled nearly 32,000 learners, has recorded only around 1,200 students this year. Traditional departments have been the worst affected, with streams such as History, South East Studies, Tamil, and Rural Development failing to secure even a single admission.

Faculty members say long-pending issues are influencing the downward admission trend. SVU has not recruited regular teaching staff since 2006, resulting in many departments relying on academic consultants with limited experience. With less than half the PG seats filled this year, senior faculty warn that several programmes may become unsustainable, unless both the university and government intervene with corrective measures.