SVU Launches DGCA-Certified Drone Training for Students

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, has launched DGCA-certified drone training programme preparing students for jobs in surveillance, surveys and agricultural operations.

The 15-day remote drone pilot training programme was inaugurated on Monday at the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) Innovation and Incubation Centre on the university campus. As many 40 students have enrolled in the first two batches and are undergoing training free of cost under the RUSA Phase-II initiative in collaboration with PBC Aerohub Pvt Ltd, a partner of the drone and space technology consortium.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Tata Narasinga Rao said the programme is designed to provide hands-on experience in drone operations and mapping. He asked participants to attend classes seriously and obtain the DGCA remote pilot certification.

SVU has become the first general state university in the state to receive approval from the DGCA to function as a remote pilot training organisation, marking a milestone for the institution.

Rector Prof C Appa Rao said the DGCA approval was granted in early 2026 after inspections in late 2025 with support from PBC Aerohub Pvt Ltd and the drone and space technology consortium.

He said the university is authorised to conduct training for small and medium class drone categories.

Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu said the course would open opportunities in surveillance, land surveys and agricultural spraying, noting the need for drone-based services in Chittoor district.

SVU officials said the initiative aims to equip students from engineering, sciences, arts and management streams with emerging technical skills. They said the training hub will support future batches and expand drone applications on campus and in neighbouring districts.

Classes would cover regulations, safety, flight practice, mapping basics and maintenance awareness for certified remote pilot operations skills training.

Drones and space technologies programme coordinator Prof K Dharma Reddy, RUSA CEO Vamsi Krishna Rayala, Prof KV Sucharitha, Prof M Balaji, and others were present.