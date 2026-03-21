SVIMS Saves 28-Week Premature Infant

TIRUPATI: The paediatrics department of Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) and Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women, Tirupati, successfully treated a 28-week premature baby with severe respiratory distress using intensive neonatal care.

The baby was born to Poojitha, a resident of Lakkinenipalli village in Kurabalakota mandal of Annamayya district, who was admitted to the gynaecology department on February 5, 2026. She underwent surgery on the same day and delivered the baby in the seventh month of pregnancy.

Head of the paediatrics department, Dr. Puneeth, said the newborn had underdeveloped lungs due to extreme prematurity. Surfactant therapy was administered to support lung function, and the baby was placed on ventilator support in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

During the course of treatment, he said, the baby developed Necrotising Enterocolitis (NEC), a serious condition seen in premature infants, and was treated successfully. He said the NICU in the paediatrics department has been upgraded with modern equipment, supported by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, enabling doctors to handle such high-risk cases.

SVIMS director and vice-chancellor Dr. R.V. Kumar said the baby received complete treatment in the NICU and recovered under close medical supervision. He noted that such treatment would cost around `4 lakh in private hospitals, but was provided free of cost at SVIMS under the Dr. NTR Vaidya Seva scheme.

He said that children of families holding Dr. NTR Vaidya Seva and EHS cards are eligible for free treatment in the paediatrics department at SVIMS. Doctors from the paediatrics department were present.