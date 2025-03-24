SVIMS Observes ‘World TB’ Day With an Awareness Programme

Tirupati: The Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) organised an awareness programme on World Tuberculosis (TB) Day at Sri Padmavathi Hospital on Monday under the aegis of the Department of Medicine.

SVIMS director and vice-chancellor Dr R.V. Kumar, Dean and head of medicine Dr Alladi Mohan, and registrar Dr Aparna R. Bitla jointly inaugurated the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kumar highlighted that World TB Day, observed annually on March 24, aims to raise awareness about tuberculosis prevention. He recalled that German scientist Robert Koch discovered the Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacterium in 1882, marking a significant breakthrough in microbiology. He emphasised that advancements in microbiology have made TB diagnosis easier.

Dr Kumar also noted that the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP), implemented by the Indian government, provides free medication, making TB entirely curable. He added that SVIMS offers free TB diagnosis and treatment services. The theme for World TB Day 2025, he stated, is “Yes! We can end TB”, urging collective efforts to eliminate the disease.

Dr Alladi Mohan explained that TB is a bacterial infection caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis and spreads through airborne transmission when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or spits. He stressed the importance of early diagnosis and adherence to treatment to prevent its spread. Further, he elaborated on TB diagnosis, treatment, and prevention methods.

During the programme, Om Shekar, the son of two former TB patients, shared his gratitude toward SVIMS medical staff for successfully treating his parents. The session concluded with Dr Mohan addressing queries from attendees regarding TB.

District TB elimination department officials Maheshwari and Vani were felicitated for their contributions in providing continuous care and distributing TB medication at the SVIMS DOTS centre. Medical professionals, staff, patients, carers, and students participated in the event.