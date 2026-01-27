SVIMS Launches Diabetic Foot Clinic to Offer Specialised Care at Tirupati Hospital

TIRUPATI: The Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) on Tuesday opened a Diabetic Foot Clinic at Sri Padmavathi Hospital here to provide specialised and coordinated care for patients with diabetes-related foot complications.

The clinic has been established under the joint supervision of the departments of endocrinology, general surgery and cardiothoracic surgery. SVIMS director and vice-chancellor Dr R.V. Kumar said the clinic aims to ensure early identification of foot problems, timely medical or surgical intervention and comprehensive care through close inter-departmental coordination. He said Dr Hari Prasad, professor in the department of general surgery, has been appointed head of the clinic and has undergone specialised training in podiatry and diabetic foot care.

Dean and head of the endocrinology department Dr Alok Sachan advised patients experiencing symptoms such as numbness, reduced sensation, skin colour changes, non-healing wounds, swelling, warmth or foul odour in the feet to seek medical attention without delay. Prolonged high blood sugar levels, he said, can damage nerves and blood vessels, increasing the risk of serious complications.

Head of the general surgery department Dr Mutheshwarayya said diabetic foot problems are commonly caused by nerve damage and poor blood circulation, which can lead to ulcers, infections and limb-threatening conditions if left untreated. Early diagnosis and awareness, he added, are crucial in preventing complications.

Dr Hari Prasad said the clinic will function daily from 2 pm to 4 pm from January 27 to February 3, and thereafter every Tuesday during the same hours. SVIMS medical superintendent Dr Ram, along with doctors and staff from the concerned departments, attended the programme.