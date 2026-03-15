SVIMS Hosts National Conference on Breast Imaging

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), in association with the Breast Imaging Society of India (BISI), organised a two-day radiology conference on “Basics to Advances in Breast Imaging” at the Sri Padmavati Auditorium in Tirupati.

A hands-on workshop on basic interventions was conducted on the first day at the ultrasound block of the radiology department at SVIMS. Radiology specialists and faculty guided participants on intervention techniques and imaging procedures.

On the second day, scientific sessions were held at the auditorium, where radiologists from different parts of the country presented papers on various aspects of breast imaging.

SVIMS director and vice-chancellor Dr R.V. Kumar said the radiology department has been conducting advanced tests to strengthen screening, diagnosis and treatment planning for breast diseases. He said breast surgeons, oncologists, pathologists and other healthcare professionals at the institute were working together to improve awareness on women’s health and early detection of cancer.

He added that the SVIMS pink bus has been conducting free cancer screening for women, particularly in remote and rural areas.

TTD board member Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy said the government has been organising special medical camps for women and urged them to make use of the services. She noted that the pink bus programme, launched by SVIMS in 2018, has been providing breast cancer screening services in rural and backward regions.

She also said the VPR Foundation had donated a new cancer screening mobile bus to SVIMS and added that nearly 15,000 women in backward areas of Kovur constituency had been screened through the pink bus, with about 10 per cent identified for treatment.

Organising chairman and head of radiology Dr B. Vijayalakshmi Devi said SVIMS has advanced imaging facilities including mammography, ultrasonography, breast MRI and PET-CT. She urged women to undergo regular screening and improve awareness about breast cancer.

About 200 delegates from across the country attended the conference.