SVIMS Doctors Successfully Perform High-Risk Heart Surgery on Critical Patient

Tirupati: Doctors at the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) successfully performed a complex heart surgery on 44-year-old Syamala from Chinna Tayaru village, Chittoor district, saving her life.

Syamala was admitted to SVIMS on December 10 with severe breathlessness and heart failure symptoms. The Cardiothoracic Surgery team, led by Dr. Sri Satyavati, identified her critical condition, requiring immediate intervention. Syamala had previously undergone a balloon valvuloplasty 18 years ago for valve damage.

On admission, her heart rate was 190 beats per minute, her blood pressure dropped to 70/40 mmHg, and she showed signs of cardiogenic shock and acute renal failure. She also suffered a cardiac arrest but was stabilised with timely CPR. The medical team performed mitral and aortic valve replacements, along with aortic root enlargement due to the small size of her aortic valve.

The surgery was successful, and Syamala was off ventilator support by the second postoperative day. She has since recovered and is ready for discharge. SVIMS Director Dr. RV Kumar commended the teams for their exceptional efforts. The surgery cost of Rs. 3.6 lakh was covered by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams under the Pranadana Trust.