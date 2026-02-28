SV Vedic University Gets IKS Research Project on Vedic Cognition Studies

Tirupati: The Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) Division of the Ministry of Education has sanctioned a major research project to Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU), Tirupati, under the Competitive Research Proposals Programme 2026–27.

The project, titled “Vedic Rituals and Practices in the Progressive Refinement of Human Cognition within Indian Knowledge Systems”, will be led by Dr A. Venkata Radhe Shyam, Director of Research and Publications, as Principal Investigator, with Dr G. Ramakrishna, Assistant Professor of Vaikhanasa Agama, as Co-Principal Investigator. It was selected under the thematic area of Vedic Philosophical and Cognitive Sciences from among national-level proposals approved by the IKS Division.

University officials said the sanction marked a significant step in advancing interdisciplinary research in Indian Knowledge Systems at SVVU. They recalled that Dr Radhe Shyam had earlier completed an IKS-funded project titled “Prana-Based Vedic Solutions for Minimising Suicidal Ideation”, which received academic appreciation for linking Vedic concepts with contemporary cognitive and mental health studies.

In September 2025, the IKS–SVVU Research Centre was also sanctioned to promote sustained research in core IKS domains. The centre is currently working on themes such as “Cultivating Cognition: An IKS Framework to Address Digital Illusion in Educational Environments” and “Vedic Models of Discourse: Insights for Effective Communication”.

Vice-chancellor Prof. Rani Sadasiva Murty, Registrar Dr T. Umesh, along with deans, directors, faculty members and staff, congratulated Dr Radhe Shyam and Dr Ramakrishna on securing the national-level project. They said the achievement would strengthen the university’s research profile and support its efforts to develop scientific studies rooted in Vedic knowledge traditions.