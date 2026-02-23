Suspected Contaminated Milk Kills Woman, Hospitalizes 10

Kakinada: An 85-year-old woman died and 10 others were hospitalized after developing symptoms of acute renal failure, suspected to have been caused by the consumption of contaminated milk in parts of East Godavari district.

The deceased was identified as Tadi Krishna Veni of Chowdeeswar Nagar. She died while undergoing treatment at the Kakinada Government General Hospital. The other affected persons, all aged above 60, belong to Chowdeeswar Nagar, Swaroop Nagar, and Diwancheruvu areas near Lalacheruvu.

Health officials said the patients were admitted to four private hospitals in Rajamahendravaram with symptoms of near-total absence of urine (anuria). Following alerts from a private hospital, the district medical and health department launched an investigation.

District Medical and Health Officer K. Venkateswara Rao said preliminary findings pointed to acute renal failure rather than an infectious disease. Field-level inquiries revealed that all affected persons had consumed milk supplied by the same trader from Korukonda mandal. The milk trader has been taken into police custody for questioning.

East Godavari District Collector K. Keerthi Chekuri ordered a comprehensive probe and constituted a Rapid Response Team. Food, water, and stool samples have been collected and sent for laboratory and forensic analysis. The food safety department has been directed to inspect the milk source and take action under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Officials said no new cases have been reported and the public health situation is currently stable. The district administration is closely monitoring the condition of the patients and awaiting laboratory reports.

Rajamahendravaram MP D. Purandeswari and Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh reviewed the situation with officials and urged strict action if violations are confirmed, while advising the public to remain vigilant.