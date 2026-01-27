Suspected Chaddi Gang Behind Burglary Spree in Kadapa

YSR KADAPA: A series of burglaries reported over the past two to three days has triggered panic in Kadapa, posing a challenge for the police. The well-planned thefts are suspected to be the work of an inter-state ‘Chaddi gang’ from Maharashtra.

Police said the burglars likely took advantage of heavy bandobast deployment during Rathasaptami and Ijtema events to target select localities. At least 10 houses were broken into, though theft of gold, silver and cash was confirmed in only two cases.

Only a few affected residents have lodged complaints so far, and the suspects remain at large three days after the incidents. Fresh attempts were reported in One Town and RIMS police station limits. In Yerramukkapalle, suspects escaped after pelting stones at a constable who chased them.

Cases was registered and investigations were underway, the police said.