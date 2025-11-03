 Top
Susheel Menon New Chief Of Eastern Fleet

Andhra Pradesh
3 Nov 2025 10:48 PM IST

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Vice Admiral Menon was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1992. A gunnery and missiles specialist, the flag officer has held an array of operational, training, and staff appointments during his distinguished career spanning over three decades.

The new Chief of Staff, Headquarters, Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Susheel Menon—Image By Arrangement

Visakhapatnam: Vice Admiral Susheel Menon assumed charge as the Chief of Staff, Headquarters, Eastern Naval Command, on promotion to the rank of Vice Admiral.

His afloat appointments include tenures onboard IN Ships Ranvijay and Talwar as the gunnery officer and onboard Mumbai as the executive officer. He has commanded the Indian Naval Ship TRV-71, the Missile Corvette Kirpan, the Guided Missile Destroyer Kolkata, and the Aircraft Carrier Vikramaditya.

The flag officer was conferred the Vishisht Seva Medal in 2019 for his distinguished service.

