Suryaprabha Seva Signifies Health is Wealth: TTD

Tirumala: Suryaprabha Vahana Seva, one of the brightest among carrier servas, was observed on the seventh day as a part of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams in Tirumala, where Sri Malayappa in Badrinarayana Alankaram blessed the devotees.

Ritual Significance

The Suryaprabha Vahana Seva is specifically designed to invoke health, vitality, and overall well-being in devotees, as Surya is revered as the dispeller of diseases and the provider of energy in Hindu tradition. The procession moved through the main streets of Tirumala, accompanied by temple officials, music troupes, and devotees who offered prayers and witnessed the grandeur of the event.

Devotees consider participation in this seva provides them good health and energy. TTD Chairman BR Naidu, EO AK Singhal, board members and others were present.