Surya Puja Mahotsavam To Mark Sun Rays Falling on Sri Vedanarayana Swamy

Nellore: The annual Surya Puja Mahotsavam at the historic Nagalapuram Temple in Tirupati district will be celebrated from March 24 to March 28, when rays of the Sun illuminate Sri Vedanarayana Swamy, the presiding deity of the temple.

The phenomenon attracts a huge number of devotees every year. The sunlight goes through the temple’s main Rajagopuram and falls on the Moolavirat inside the sanctum sanctorum nearly 630 feet away.

As per the temple’s legend, after Lord Mahavishnu incarnated as Matsya and fought a prolonged battle, Surya Bhagavan showered his rays upon the deity to restore warmth within the divine body.

During the period of unique celestial alignment, sun’s rays fall on Sri Vedanarayana Swamy feet on the first day, the navel on the second day, and the head on the third day, illuminating the divine Lord.

As part of the temple festivities from March 24 to March 28, Snapana Tirumanjanam will be performed daily to the Utsava Murthis of the Lord and His consorts from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Devotees will be allowed to have Surya Puja darshan from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Teppotsavams will be from 6:30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m., followed by Tiruveedhi Utsavam from 7.30 p.m. to 9 pm.

Following the Teppotsavams, Tiruchi (Tiruveedhi) Utsavam of the Lord and His consorts will be held on the first three days, Mutyapu Pandiri Vahanam on the fourth day, and Pedda Sesha Vahanam on the fifth day.

The temple will celebrate the Matsya Jayanti with special rituals on March 21.

The day will begin with Suprabhatam at 5 am, followed by Thomala Seva and Archana. The Matsya Jayanti Tiruveedhi Utsavam of Sri Vedanarayana Swamy along with Sridevi and Bhudevi will be held from 7 am to 8:30 am.

A Shanti Homam will be performed from 9 am to 11 am, followed by Snapana Tirumanjanam from 11 am to 12 noon. In the evening, the Lord will bless devotees from the Garuda Vahana while going in a procession through the temple streets from 7 pm to 9 pm.

Spiritual, devotional and musical programmes will be part of the festivities every evening under the auspices of the TTD Annamacharya Project.

* Five-Day Teppotsavams

· Day 1: Sri Vedanarayana Swamy will appear with Sridevi and Bhudevi

· Day 2: Sri Vedanarayana Swamy will appear with Goda Devi

· Day 3: Sri Kodandarama Swamy will appear with Sita and Lakshmana

· Day 4: Sri Vedanarayana Swamy will appear with Sridevi and Bhudevi

· Day 5: Sri Vedanarayana Swamy will appear with Sridevi and Bhudevi