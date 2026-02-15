Surya Prabha, Kalpavriksha Vahana Sevas Enthral Devotees

Nellore: As part of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams, Tirupati witnessed twin devotional spectacles on Saturday at Srinivasa Mangapuram and Sri Kapileswara Swamy Temple.

At Srinivasa Mangapuram, Sri Kalyana Venkateswara glittered as Srimannarayana on the Surya Prabha Vahanam on the seventh day of Brahmotsavams. The utsava deity, beautifully adorned with orange ixora garlands, mesmerised devotees amid vibrant dance and bhajan troupes that added to the spiritual grandeur. Speciall. grade deputy EO Varalakshmi, temple staff and devotees were present.

Simultaneously, at the Kapileswara Swamy Temple, Sri Kapileswara Swamy blessed devotees riding the sacred Kalpavriksha Vahanam in all religious splendour. The procession was followed by Snapana Tirumanjanam to the processional deities. Superintendent Chandrasekhar and temple staff participated in the rituals.