Surya, Chandra Vahana Sevas Draw Huge Crowds At Tirupati

TIRUPATI: The annual Brahmotsavams at the Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Tirupati drew large crowds on Monday as devotees participated in the Surya Prabha and Chandra Prabha Vahana Sevas with religious fervour.

The Surya Prabha Vahana Seva was held in the morning, with the Utsava deity of Lord Rama taken in a procession along the four Mada Streets surrounding the temple. Beginning at 8 am, the procession saw devotees lining the streets, offering Harathis and taking darshan. The Vahanam, decorated with orange-hued garlands, symbolises the Sun and represents energy and sustenance.

Later, Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed to Lord Rama along with His consort Sita and Lord Lakshmana between 10.30 am and 11.30 am. The ritual involved sacred ablutions using milk, curd, honey, coconut water, turmeric, and sandalwood paste, performed in accordance with temple traditions.

In the evening, the Chandra Prabha Vahana Seva was taken out in procession along the Mada Streets, attracting another large turnout of devotees. Associated with the Moon, the Vahanam signifies calmness and balance.

Temple officials, including Tirumala Jeeyar Swamy, deputy executive officer Naga Ratna, superintendent Muni Shankar and other staff were present. As part of the Brahmotsavams, Rathotsavam will be held on Tuesday morning, at 7.30 am, followed by a procession at 8.30 am. In the evening, the Ashwa Vahanam will be held between 7 pm and 8 pm.