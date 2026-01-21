Surveys On to Assess Gold-Bearing Ores in Kadiri Area of Satya Sai District

Anantapur: While mining of gold has picked up pace in Jonnagiri area of Kurnool district, the Kadiri region within the Satya Sai district is emerging as a potential hotspot of ores with large-scale gold deposits.

According to reliable sources, a recent survey by a central public sector enterprise has revealed significant gold reserves in and around Kadiri, raising hopes of a major economic transformation in the region.

Preliminary surveys for the gold deposits had been conducted nearly four years ago. As a follow up, a full-scale survey is currently in progress. The surveying agency has established a temporary base adjacent to K.N. Palem near Kadiri about a week ago. Using a special helicopter, the agency is carrying out extensive underground surveys using advanced technology. This is to assess the depth, spread and quantity of the underground mineral resources in the region.

Ballpark figures indicate the presence of substantial gold deposits at 10 locations surrounding Kadiri. Reports are that around 10 tonnes of gold deposits have been identified across six locations near the Joukula area. Additionally, approximately four tonnes of gold deposits are estimated in the Ramgiri region, and nearly two tonnes near Bokkasampalli. Overall, it is estimated that the Kadiri belt has about 16 tonnes of gold reserves spread over 97.4 square kilometres.

Experts have identified gold-bearing layers at intervals of just 50 metres below the surface. On an average, four grams of gold per tonne of soil has been confirmed, which is considered commercially viable for mining. Specialists believe this could develop into a profitable and sustainable mining project.

Sources said the Central Government has advised the state government to simplify approvals for mining activities related to gold reserves. In line with this, the Andhra Pradesh government is reportedly preparing for an open auction of mining rights in the identified areas.

Insiders say about 1,000 hectares of land may be allocated for gold mining through auctions. In its wake, improved infrastructure, such as roads, electricity and water supply are anticipated, along with commercial activity. Local youth are likely to benefit from skill training and employment opportunities.

Amid the positive signals, it should not be forgotten that the Ramagiri Gold Mines in Satya Sai district had been shut down over two decades ago following losses.