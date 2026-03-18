Surveyor Killed by Lightning in Guntur; SDMA Issues Statewide Alert

Guntur: A surveyor working for BSR Company tragically lost his life after being struck by lightning in Thullur, Guntur district. The incident occurred at the local Mary Matha School ground. The victim, identified as Srinivas Rao, sustained severe injuries from the strike and succumbed to them while being transported to the hospital.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are lashing various parts of the state. In light of the extreme weather, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has issued a warning, urging the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.