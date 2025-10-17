Survey Reveals Widespread Building Rule Violations In Kavali Municipality

NELLORE: A recent large-scale field survey that the Kavali municipality carried out has uncovered alarming levels of building rule violations, unauthorised constructions and deviations from sanctioned plans across the town.

The survey, covering 19,977 buildings, revealed that only 15.7 per cent of structures have been built as per approved plans. Shockingly, nearly seven out of every 10 buildings (67.6 per cent) are unauthorised constructions or with deviations, while another 3.24 per cent of owners could not submit any proof of their plan having been approved.

The study found that more than half of all buildings (53.5 per cent) have ignored the front setback norms — the minimum space required between the building and the property boundary. Similarly, 45–46 per cent of structures have violated side and rear setback requirements, leaving little to no breathing space between properties, thereby creating urban congestion.

Owners of smaller residential plots are the worst offenders. Most violations are found in plots below 300 square metres, which constitute the majority of housing in Kavali.

While setback violations dominate, the report flagged height violations in 577 structures (2.9 per cent), where additional floors have been built beyond permission. These extra floors often lack structural approvals and fire safety clearances, raising safety concerns.

Residential buildings account for the lion’s share of Kavali’s skyline — over 92 per cent of the total structures — representing the bulk of non-compliance.

Survey reveals that 88.4 per cent of all buildings have either deviated from the sanctioned plans or built without any approval, including several even under government housing schemes, such as EWS and PMAY.

Kavali officials have submitted the report to Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister P. Narayana for review. The findings underscore the urgent need for stricter enforcement, regular monitoring and community awareness to bring construction activity back within legally permissible limits.

Urban planners warn that such large-scale violations could lead to drainage blockages, traffic chaos and fire hazards, especially in densely built neighbourhoods.

“If these trends continue unchecked, Kavali could face serious challenges in basic urban infrastructure and public safety,” a planning expert underlined.



Building size-wise violations:

· Below 50 sq. m: 1,529 violations

· 51–100 sq. m: 3,119 violations

· 101–200 sq. m: 3,128 violations

· 201–300 sq. m: 1,040 violations

· Above 300 sq. m: 648 violations



The pattern indicates that unauthorised densification is particularly rampant in low- and middle-income localities.