Survey Reveals AP Forest Cover Has Grown Post Bifurcation

Visakhapatnam: Since its separation from Telangana in 2014, Andhra Pradesh has recorded a consistent growth in forest cover, an ENVI STATS INDIA 2025 report commissioned by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) revealed on Friday.

In 2013, the combined forest cover of undivided Andhra Pradesh had been 46,116 square kilometres. After the state's division, Andhra Pradesh's forest cover has shown steady growth from 26,006 square kilometres in 2015 to 30,084 square kilometres in 2023.

Meanwhile, Telangana's forest cover has increased from 19,854 square kilometres in 2015 to 21,179 square kilometres in 2023.

According to the report, the area related to biodiversity has shown positive outcomes. Currently, the state has national parks spanning 1,368.87 square kilometres, which represents 0.85 per cent of the total 160,229 square kilometres.

In addition, wildlife sanctuaries cover 6,771.40 square kilometres, which is 4.23 per cent of the total land area of the state.

Interestingly, as per the report, while there has been an increase in forest cover, the overall forest area has remained stable. The forest area has not changed since 2015, which is at 37,258 square kilometres compared to the pre-bifurcation total of 63,814 square kilometres of the combined state in 2013.

Tree cover statistics reveal a more complex pattern. The cover increased from 9,011 square kilometres in 2000 to 12,120 square kilometres in 2001. It then decreased significantly to 7,640 square kilometres in 2004. It then declined sharply to 3,965 square kilometres by 2013–14.

Following bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh has shown gradual recovery in tree cover, with 3,753 square kilometres in 2015–16, 3,914 square kilometres in 2017–18, 5,247 square kilometres in 2019–20, and 5,340 square kilometres in 2021–22), demonstrating positive conservation efforts.