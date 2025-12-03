Surveillance Up As Kurnool District Reports 45 Scrub Typhus Cases

Kurnool: As many as 45 positive scrub typhus cases have been reported in Kurnool district, some of whom are undergoing treatment in the General Medicine wing of the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Kurnool. Doctors say the disease is treatable if detected early.

Officials have clarified that no scrub typhus cases have so far been reported in Nandyal district.

Medical and Health officials in Kurnool have stepped up surveillance, awareness drives and medical preparedness after scrub typhus cases surfaced in various parts of the district. District administration has issued strict directives to prevent further spread of the infection.

Medical experts assure that the disease is not life-threatening and is treatable when identified early.

Scrub typhus is caused by Orientia tsutsugamushi bacterium and transmitted through the bite of infected larval mites, which typically exist in areas with dense vegetation amid humid conditions. Common symptoms include fever, headache, rashes, body pains and sometimes vomiting. The typhus can be treated effectively with antibiotics, usually doxycycline or azithromycin. Early diagnosis is important to avoid complications.

Kurnool district collector Dr. A. Siri has instructed Medical and Health officials to take up immediate coordinated action. She directed field-level health staff to intensify door-to-door fever surveys, strengthen sanitation drives, clear overgrown vegetation in rural pockets and ensure early identification of suspected cases. “People must cooperate with the health teams,” she underlined.

Kurnool GGH Male Medical Unit head of department Dr. P. Rajasekhar explained, “Scrub typhus is a naturally occurring infection that has existed for decades. When the small insects bite, they lead to fever and or rashes. They subside with basic medicines, such as doxycycline. Scrub typhus is not a major illness, but medical supervision is necessary. People should follow the doctor’s advice and take prescribed medication properly.”

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr. L. Bhaskar said the department has launched awareness camps across the district to educate communities about prevention, symptoms and available treatment. “There is no need to panic. People should take precautions and consult a doctor promptly if they develop fever or related symptoms,” he said.

Nandyal district has not reported any positive cases so far. Nandyal DMHO Dr. R. Venkata Ramana said the district remains on high alert. “Awareness programmes have been held in all mandals. Medical personnel have been instructed to stay vigilant for any suspected symptoms,” he stated.

