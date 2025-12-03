Surprise Visit: Poor Upkeep At PHC Angers Minister Anitha

VISAKHAPATNAM: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha conducted a surprise inspection at the Payakaraopeta Primary Health Centre (PHC) on Wednesday and expressed strong dissatisfaction over the performance of its doctors and staff. She found that the doctor on duty was absent, the attending nurse had not signed the register, and staff were not in proper uniform.

The minister inspected the laboratory, wards, medicines and outpatient department (OPD) services, and took serious note of the poor cleanliness in the hospital and its surroundings.

She then called the Anakapalle District Medical and Health Officer and instructed him to issue show-cause notices to the doctors and staff seeking explanations for the lapses. Anitha also directed officials to investigate alleged encroachments around the hospital and initiate strict action against those responsible.