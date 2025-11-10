Surprise Checks on Lodges Across Nellore; 6 kg Ganja Seized

Nellore: In a major crime-control operation, Nellore district police carried out surprise inspections at hotels, lodges, dormitories, guest houses, and resorts across the district on the instructions of SP Dr Ajita Vajendla.

During a late-night raid at a lodge in the Santapeta area, police detained six persons and seized 6 kg of ganja from their possession.

A total of 77 special teams, each comprising an in-charge officer, a woman constable/home guard, and three personnel, were deployed for the district-wide operation. Police thoroughly verified establishment records, CCTV footage, trade licences, fire NOCs, GST and FSSAI certificates, and visitor IDs.

The inspections revealed several violations: only 31 lodges had valid fire NOCs, 34 held GST registration, 36 had trade licences, 23 had FSSAI certificates, 67 maintained reception records, 31 used visitor monitoring systems, and 59 had functional CCTV cameras.

Vajendla directed officials to take strict legal action against establishments violating safety norms and instructed all hotels and lodges to install mandatory CCTV cameras as per the AP Public Security Act.

Police teams inspected rooms, verified guest identities, and questioned overnight occupants. Lodge managements were advised to immediately alert police regarding suspicious persons or activities.

Vajendla emphasised courteous conduct during inspections and said similar surprise checks will continue regularly to ensure public safety and curb antisocial activities.

The public has been urged to report unlawful or suspicious activity to the nearest police station or by calling Dial 112.