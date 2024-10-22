Surplus 2.12 lakh cusecs released from Prakasam Barrage

Vijayawada: Due to heavy inflows from upstream projects, the authorities at Prakasam Barrage lifted all 70 gates on Monday, releasing approximately 2.12 lakh cusecs of floodwater into the sea, including canals.



They raised 40 gates by five feet and 30 gates by four feet, initially discharging 2.06 lakh cusecs downstream and an additional 5,939 cusecs into canals. As inflows increased, the total surplus water discharge reached 2.28 lakh cusecs by evening, with all 70 gates lifted by five feet.





