Surgical Blade Found Left in Patient After Palnadu Operation

Hyderabad: In a disturbing case of medical negligence, a surgical blade was discovered inside a patient's body following surgery at the Narasaraopet Government Hospital in Palnadu district.

Rama Devi, 22, from Balayyanagar in Narasaraopet, underwent surgery performed by Dr Narayana Swamy and the medical team. Despite experiencing severe pain post-operation, the doctors initially dismissed her complaints, attributing the pain to a common post-surgical symptom.

However, after a scan conducted on Friday, the surgical blade was found lodged near her thigh. The patient's family expressed shock over the incident and staged a protest demanding justice.