Surge in Safe Travel Demand Prompts Increase in RTC Services

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is gearing up to operate more buses based on the demand, as people are preferring to travel by its services for safety in the aftermath of a tragic mishap involving a private travel bus at Kurnool, claiming the death of 19 persons.

The state road transport corporation has a fleet of 11,000 buses, and nearly 1,000 will be put on standby to respond to public demand. Almost 200 buses will be in the high-end segment to offer greater passenger comfort.

On average, RTC is registering an occupancy ratio of 70% to 75%. On Friday, it recorded a 75% occupancy ratio, and on Saturday, from 00.00 hrs to 16.18 hrs, it recorded a 70% occupancy ratio. Moreover, as people celebrated the Nagula Chivithi festival on Saturday, they avoided travel, which reflected in the occupancy ratio. Moreover, the monthly average occupancy ratio from Oct. 1 to 23 was recorded at 87%, with more women preferring RTC services and availing the free travel facility under the Stree Shakthi scheme.

The RTC authorities report that a large number of people prefer booking tickets online and boarding buses en route, as is the case with buses starting from KPHB in Hyderabad. At 10 points up to Vanasthalipuram, buses to parts of AP may not reflect the rush of passengers initially, unless more people prefer RTC buses and rush to the bus stations to catch them. APSRTC executive director (operations) A. Appala Raju said, “We are ready to operate more buses if there is a demand from the people.” Meanwhile, passengers at RTC bus stations are expressing a preference for RTC buses, saying they are relatively safe compared with private buses because they are correctly maintained and drivers are held responsible for ensuring passenger safety as a top priority.