Suresh Kumar Takes Charge As AP Media Academy Chairman

Vijayawada: Alapati Suresh Kumar assumed charge as Chairman of the C. Raghavachari Media Academy in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. Speaking to the media after taking office at the Academy premises in Revenue Colony, Vijayawada, he thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for the appointment.

Suresh Kumar said his top priority would be to raise professional standards in journalism, given the evolving complexity of the media landscape.Suresh Kumar said his top priority would be to raise professional standards in journalism, given the evolving complexity of the media landscape. He also stressed the need to regulate social media when necessary, noting that although it is outside the Academy’s purview, it plays a key role in the dissemination of information.

He was felicitated by leaders of APUWJ, APWJF, and other journalist associations. Avanigadda MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad also congratulated him on the occasion.