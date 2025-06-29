Suraksha 360 Programme Launched To Enhance Public Safety

Vijayawada:Minister for home and disaster management Vangalapudi Anitha, launched the Suraksha 360 programme under the NTR police commissionerate to enhance the safety of people in 321 villages, 20 mandals, four municipalities, one municipal corporation, and 64 wards, covering a total of 1,211 sq. km with continuous CCTV camera surveillance. The Minister described Suraksha 360 as a new chapter in policing and a modern trend.

During the programme, Anitha distributed Suraksha Device Kits to representatives from 28 police stations and honoured individuals and organisations that supported the installation of CCTV cameras by presenting them with commemorative mementoes.

Anitha highlighted a significant drop in crime rates across the state, attributing this to the expanded CCTV network and modern policing tools. She noted key initiatives such as the Astram app for traffic management and the Shakti app enabling women to seek immediate assistance via WhatsApp. She underscored the state’s commitment to strengthening women’s safety through mobile technology, intelligent policing, drone surveillance, and CCTV monitoring in sensitive zones.

She also warned the public to remain vigilant against cyber fraud and messages from unknown sources, reiterating the goal of achieving a crime-free Andhra Pradesh through technology-enabled and community-based policing.

MP Kesineni Sivanath expressed his pride in being part of the launch and emphasised the project’s role in enhancing temple security and overall public safety. He encouraged community collaboration with the police and government to fully realise the vision of a secure NTR district.

NTR district collector G. Lakshmisha praised the initiative’s execution under the Commissionerate, calling it a model for the state and the country. He thanked all stakeholders and reaffirmed the commitment to building a peaceful, law-abiding society through innovation and public cooperation.

Police commissioner S.V. Rajasekhar Babu emphasised the department’s dedication to public accountability and proactive policing. He appealed to the community to help make Andhra Pradesh marijuana-free, noting substantial progress in stopping the transport of marijuana and narcotics in the state.

The launch event was attended by Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (alias Chinni), MLAs Yelamanchili Sujana Chowdhury, Bonda Uma Maheshwara Rao, Gadde Rammohan Rao, Sriram Rajagopal, and Kotikalapudi Srinivasa Rao, along with District Collector G. Lakshmisha, DCP K.G.V. Saritha, and other senior officials.