Supreme Court Intervenes in Viveka Murder Case

KURNOOL: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) how many more persons need to be investigated for the murder of former minister and MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy in March 2019.

The apex court’s observations came when it heard a petition filed by Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Narreddy Sunitha.

The Supreme Court bench headed by Justice M.M. Sundresh took up the hearing on the matter. The bench asked the counsel appearing for the CBI to clarify what aspects need investigation and whom the agency intends to take into custody for questioning.

In response, the CBI counsel said that he would place complete details before the apex court after consulting the investigating officer and sought some time for the same.

Justice Sundresh said the court will consider the matter based on submissions made by the investigating agency.

The Supreme Court adjourned the next hearing in the case to February 5.