Suprabatha Seva To Resume At Tirumala From Thursday

Tirupati: The Tirumala hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara will resume the pre-dawn Suprabatha Seva from Thursday with the conclusion of Dhanurmasam.

During the auspicious Dhanurmasam period, observed as per the Tamil calendar, the daily Suprabatham is replaced by the Andal Tiruppavai recitation. From December 17 to January 14, priests and Veda pundits recited the 30 pasurams composed by Goddess Andal in praise of Lord Venkateswara. With the end of Dhanurmasam on Wednesday, the temple will return to its regular ritual schedule from Thursday.

Suprabatha Seva is the first and most important daily ritual at the Tirumala temple. It is performed in the early hours at the Sayana Mandapam inside the sanctum, where the Lord is ceremonially awakened with Vedic chants. The recitation begins at the Bangaru Vakili with the hymn “Kausalya Supraja Rama…”, rendered by acharyapurushas, while compositions of saint-poet Tallapaka Annamacharya are sung in the inner corridor.

The Suprabhatam hymn comprises four parts — Suprabhatam, Stotram, Prapatti and Mangalasasanam — totalling 70 slokas. It was composed by Prativadi Bhayankara Annan, a disciple of Manavala Mamuni.

After the seva, the silver idol Bhoga Srinivasa Murthy is returned to the Garbha Griha, following which the Bangaru Vakili is opened for the first darshan of the day.

Priests said the Suprabatha Seva is considered one of the most sacred rituals in Tirumala worship.



