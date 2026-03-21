Support Development-Oriented Governance: Minister

KAKINADA: Andhra Pradesh water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu on Saturday called upon people to support development-oriented governance, urging them to “vote for development, not destruction.”

The minister inaugurated development works worth ₹3.48 crore in Palakollu constituency and highlighted the government’s focus on welfare and infrastructure.

He said the alliance government is committed to creating 20 lakh jobs over five years while addressing the state’s financial challenges. He added that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is implementing the ‘Super Six’ promises.

Ramanaidu also criticised former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleging that he was unable to accept the state’s progress and the growing interest of investors.